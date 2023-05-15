The former Vincent Village Outlet Store on East Pontiac Street is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the grand opening of Pontiac Street Market inches closer, the City of Fort Wayne has requested public feedback on the grocery store slated to open in southeast Fort Wayne.

As a result, city officials will be hosting three open houses starting Tuesday to allow residents to provide feedback on preferred products and services for Pontiac Street Market.

Light refreshments will be offered at the three open houses while supplies last:

May 16 – Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 17 – Faith United Methodist Church, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 18 – Weisser Park Elementary School, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction on Pontiac Street Market started in March, and the grocery store is expected to open in autumn.