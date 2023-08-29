FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne is applying for a Neighborhood Access & Equity Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a new trail.

The over four miles of trail that will be funded with the grant begins at Fellowship Missionary Church on Tillman Road and will stretch to the intersection of Seiler Road and Maplecrest Road.

Organizers say this project will bring tons of new transportation opportunities and also claim it’s a way to better connect surrounding communities with each other.

“It’s all about active transportation, and recreation is about the health and wellness of our community,” said Dawn Ritchie, City of Fort Wayne Greenways & Trails Manager.

6 mile creek trail map

Fort Wayne transportation survey

In addition to more trailways, officials hope to add three pedestrian bridges, up to four rest areas and new landscaping.

This federal grant would cover 100 percent of the cost which means no extra tax dollars, at least on a local level, would be used for the project.

The grant application is due Sept. 28 and organizers are calling on the community for help.

They say letters of support from community members could significantly improve their chances.

All letters should be mailed to Megan McClellan, Fort Wayne Trails, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

If the grant is approved, officials hope to break ground in 2027.