FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow the City of Fort Wayne to make safety improvements to Broadway and Taylor Street, city officials said.

A rendering of the proposed roundabout that would replace the current intersection of Broadway and Taylor Street.

The City of Fort Wayne recently received $5.6 million from a Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to make improvements to the intersection, which would include adding a roundabout and crosswalk visibility enhancements.

The changes aim to reduce crashes, calm traffic and improve user safety.

“The Broadway and Taylor corridors are a vital part of our local transportation system,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “Being in position to make necessary upgrades through this federal grant will enhance safety, traffic flow and quality of life for motorists, residents and nearby neighborhoods.

City officials allowed residents to provide input on the proposed changes in June, but Patrick Zaharako, city engineer for the City of Fort Wayne, told WANE 15 in June it could take “another three years” before the project is completed.