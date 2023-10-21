FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first Black firefighter hired in Fort Wayne passed away Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the City of Fort Wayne.

Richard Ridley Jr. served the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) from 1961 to 1985. Ridley had a son and nephew who also served with the FWFD. Two additional nephews continue to serve with the FWFD.

The City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Fire Department released a statement Sunday: