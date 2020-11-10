City of Fort Wayne launching rental assistance program as evictions continue to threaten tenants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is launching a rent and utilities assistance program to help with the growing number of tenants at risk for eviction. The city will use CARES act money to fund the program.

There are several small, local agencies who are already helping tenants pay their rent, such as Brightpoint, but their teams are getting overwhelmed by the pandemic’s variety of hardships and demands. So that is what prompted the City of Fort Wayne to create it’s own.

Indiana’s state eviction moratorium was keeping many tenants in their homes, but after the moratorium got lifted in August, more tenants were being taken to court.

More than 600 pending eviction cases have been filed in Allen County since April. This wave was on top of eviction already being bad in the area before the pandemic. In 2016, Eviction Lab ranked Fort Wayne with the 13th highest eviction rate in the country at 7.39 percent.

Folks at the Fort Wayne Housing Authority are supporting the city in their rental assistance initiative. But CEO George Guy wants the community to understand these times are difficult for tenants and landlords alike.

“The tough part about this is landlords, they don’t have the relief,” he said. “Obviously we want to make sure the tenants that are in these situations are taking care of, that’s first, but landlords are in a predicament too because they’re trying to make sure that they are paying their mortgage as well, so their business can survive and employees are paid. So everybody is hit depending on their circumstances.”

Guy is predicting more waves of eviction lawsuits as the pandemic continues. Until it ends, he and others will keep helping those threatened with homelessness.

“Folks were already in tough situations prior to the pandemic,” he said. “People that were under certain inequities were already stressed and now they’re also under the stress of not knowing whether they have a place to stay and not having a job because they may be unemployed or hours have been reduced. Our concern is if the system is going to be able to take care of some of these inequities that exist for those that are faced with these kind of circumstances, making sure there’s enough resources for them to have.”

The Tenant Legal Assistance Clinic created by the local chapter of Indiana Legal Services is one source people can go to for help. If eligible, clients will then be referred to either a volunteer attorney with the Volunteer Lawyer Program or an attorney with Indiana Legal Services, who will provide legal advice and attempt to resolve the dispute out of court. The clinic has prevented 104 evictions.

Indiana Legal Services staff will also work closely with staff from Brightpoint and the local township trustee offices to help prevent evictions and homelessness. Brightpoint will provide help with rent, mortgage and utility payments to low-income residents. Residents in need of help should call Brightpoint.

Fort Wayne’s rental assistance program is expected to launch in about a month.