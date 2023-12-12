FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Running a city the size of Fort Wayne is no easy task.

Millions of dollars go into maintaining concrete, utilities and staff, but there are a lot of expenses behind the scenes as well.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council discussed some of the large expenses that go along with paying for IT.

“Cybersecurity threats have increased significantly in the past five years,” said Joseph Welch, chief information officer for Fort Wayne City Utilities.

City Council voted in favor of a do-pass recommendation for the ordinance on a 7-0 vote, with two councilmembers being absent.

The ordinance was held from a meeting two weeks ago so councilmembers could discuss the extreme cost of the IT contract, more than $17 million dollars over three years.

“We’ve got roughly 2,000 employees in the city … and this contract is for 5 million dollars a year,” said 4th District Councilman Jason Arp Nov. 28. “We’re paying $2,500 per employee for tech services on top of all the other stuff that we did?”

A letter attached to the ordinance that City Council was presented Nov. 28.

The ordinance set before City Council last week proposed a 33% increase over the last IT contract the city had.

The attached letter shows the increase is a result of a higher amount of infrastructure to take care of and “prudent planning” for defense against potential cyberattacks.

“I think it’s important to take every step possible,” said 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock. “I guess this is the price we need to pay for that.”

While the city does not pay for the entirety of the contract since it is shared with the county and public utilities, it still bears more than $17 million of the total cost.

The ordinance will go before City Council one last time for a final passage vote at a later meeting.