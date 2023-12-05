FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “long-awaited” traffic pattern change for Thieme Drive has now been completed, according to Fort Wayne City Utilities.

Thieme Drive, which connects Main Street and Washington Boulevard just west of downtown Fort Wayne, now allows drivers to only travel northbound on Thieme Drive between Berry and Main streets and southbound between Berry Street and Washington Boulevard.

City officials started on the project several years ago after the West Central Neighborhood Association expressed concerns about high traffic on Thieme Drive driving at “excessive speeds,” according to City Utilities.

However, a separate City Utilities project in the area delayed work on Thieme Drive so the new design could incorporate a tunnel drop shaft.