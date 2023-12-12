FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne has added another piece to its growing expansion of the city’s riverfront area around Promenade Park.

On Monday, city officials announced the purchase of a building in the 1100 block of Wells Street that used to be Richard’s Bakery.

The transaction cost the City of Fort Wayne around $800,000, and officials plan to demolish the building to make way for future investments and projects.

City officials also approved a demolition plan for the abandoned Pepsi facility on Harrison Street that the City of Fort Wayne purchased for over $4 million in 2022.