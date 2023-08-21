FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As high temperatures prepare to sweep across northeast Indiana, two cooling stations will be available in Fort Wayne later this week for those who need them.

One station will be at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory at 1100 Calhoun St. from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the other station will be at Weisser Park Youth Center at 802 Eckart St. from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to the City of Fort Wayne.

The two stations will be available to the public both Wednesday and Thursday.

The Rescue Mission also has an indoor shelter open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily regardless of outdoor temperatures.