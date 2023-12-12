FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over $40 million in Fort Wayne’s neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred this construction season.

The City of Fort Wayne highlighted numerous projects across all four city quadrants from the recent construction season.

The release stated that Mayor Tom Henry and other Public Works Division leaders met to highlight the North Triangle improvement project. Which was a major investment this year, it sought to improve concrete streets and curbs, upgrade sidewalks to be ADA-compliant and restore construction zones.

The release breaks down the list of construction accomplishments.

Neighborhood infrastructure highlights

2 arterial rehabilitation projects

7 neighborhood street rehabilitation projects

35.7 miles of contracted asphalt resurfacing (including several multi-lane arterials)

9 miles of in-house asphalt resurfacing

28 projects in study, design, permitting or land acquisition stage

3 bridge rehabilitation/replacement projects

4 brick alley/street repair projects

26 concrete alley replacements

2 new sidewalk construction projects

2 new trail projects

9 traffic projects

7.2 miles of chip and seal to asphalt conversions

Projects carried forward from 2022

Veterans Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project

1 sidewalk project

3 trail projects

1 neighborhood street rehabilitation project

Continuing improvements to 2024, there is a planned investment of $48.9 million. A breakdown includes $37.4 million for streets/roads/bridges, $9.4 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $2.1 million for trails. Since 2014, the City has invested more than $297 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

The full list of public works projects can be seen below …