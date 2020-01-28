City leaders to unveil public art master plan

A collection of public art and murals in downtown Fort Wayne is shown on the Visit Fort Wayne website.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After close to a year of planning and collaboration, the City of Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Public Art Program, and Public Art Commission are ready to unveil their new public art master plan.

Using research, expert advice, and public input, the groups have come up with nine project ideas aimed at advancing the community’s public art program.

“Public art is critical in helping a community distinguish itself,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “I am excited to help present the City’s first-ever public art master plan to the community and accelerate our efforts to ensure Fort Wayne is a memorable place to live, work and play.”

The public will have a chance to get an interactive look at the projects Wednesday at an event called Art For All! The celebration is scheduled to start with a brief presentation at 6 p.m. in the Ian Rolland Gallery at the Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street. Cupcakes will be served and live music will be featured.

After the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to visit nine interactive stations that will detail the ideas proposed in the master plan. They range from creating “Art Trails” to “Art Lighting” events.

The projects offer a variety of ideas for the types of public art and the locations in which they can be placed. Those include neighborhoods, major corridors, and throughout downtown.

When WANE 15 checked in with project leaders last spring, they said their focus was on how to improve the community as a whole using art.

“This is really a plan that is designed for the community, by the community,” said Dan Baisden, Fort Wayne Public Art Manager. “The name of the plan is ‘Art for All!’ and so we really want to express everybody’s opinions on what art should be, how do we express our neighborhoods, how do we describe our neighborhoods and our downtown to people who are visiting, or even people who are looking to relocate.”

For more information about public art projects in Fort Wayne, visit www.FortWaynePublicArt.com.