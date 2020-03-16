City golf courses open for season this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a safe way to get outside for some fresh air during the coronavirus outbreak, hitting the links might be a good option.

Fort Wayne’s city golf courses open for the season this week, starting with Foster Park Monday.

If you play at Foster Park this season, you’ll notice new golf carts and new golf paths.

The detour on Foster Park Road is still in place as crews continue work at Broadway and Rudisill Boulevard. Access to the main entrance is available from the south of the park.

Shoaff Park is set to open Tuesday, with McMillen opening on Wednesday.

City golf courses open at sunrise each day throughout the season and close 30 minutes prior to sunset, weather permitting.

Memberships are available at each course, or you can pay green and cart fees on a daily basis without a membership.

There are also several leagues and lessons available.

Green fees range from $5 to $22 depending on the course, day, and how many holes you want to play. Cart fees are extra.

For more information about Foster Park Golf Course, visit fostergolfcourse.com.

For more information about Shoaff Park Golf Course, visit shoaffgolfcourse.com.

For more information about McMillen Park Golf Course, mcmillengolfcourse.com.