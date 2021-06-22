City Council to vote on ‘public statement’ against vaccine passports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council will vote on a resolution to formally oppose government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Councilmen Jason Arp (4th district) and Paul Ensley (1st district), was introduced during June 8th’s meeting by a vote of 6-3.

Vaccine passports would require travelers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

However, the resolution argues that vaccine passports and other government requirements “disenfranchises local citizens of the right to make their own health care choices and move freely within society” and says that residents have the right to refuse vaccinations based on religion, medical or personal reasons.

“It really extends the message to our constituents who have had a lot of their freedoms sidestepped or trampled upon, you know, put on the back burner over the last 15 months,” said Ensley.

Councilmembers Michelle Chambers (At-large), Sharon Tucker (6th district) and Glynn Hines (At-large) were the three who voted against its introduction. Their main concern was that the resolution will cause a greater divide in the community.

Chambers also pointed out that on April 29, House Bill 1405 was created. The bill already bans state and local governments from creating or requiring COVID vaccine passports.

This resolution is non-binding, which according to Tucker, means it’s “just a public statement.” Regardless, at the last meeting Ensley said it still “certainly sends a message.”

WANE 15 will have a crew at the meeting and will provide updates after the vote is made. The meeting is schedule to start at 5:30 p.m.

To see the full resolution click here.