FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the last Fort Wayne City Council meeting in 2022 came to a close Tuesday, city council opened the door for support for local businesses and nonprofits thanks to Fort Wayne’s ARPA funds.

City Council approved a resolution that will designate a portion of Fort Wayne’s ARPA funding to go to dozens of local businesses and nonprofits.

Each business chosen for the ARPA funds received anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said it was vital to provide the “backbones of our community” with financial relief in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another major agenda topic from the meeting involved the proposed partnership between the city and Parkview Health for the planned grocery store on Pontiac Street.

After a city representative presented the stipulations for the proposed partnership, Councilman Glynn Hines expressed displeasure at the proposition after saying he had yet to review the agreement with Parkview.

The big gripe Glynn had with what the city representative pitched revolved around the board that would oversee the grocery store. According to a city representative, the current idea is that three representatives from Parkview would accompany three mayor-appointed representatives on the board.

Councilman Hines and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers were both displeased with city council not getting any appointments to the board.

“I think there need to be more considerations on how do we involve council,” Hines said. “We possibly could help you folks on this board.”

Councilman Paul Ensley had some concerns as well.

“If there are all these people in southeast Fort Wayne who want to buy fresh food, why hasn’t a grocery popped by someone with a profit motive,” Ensley said. “Why does this achieve it when the free market perhaps has not?”

Despite progress for the Pontiac Street grocery store being temporarily delayed, Tucker expressed optimism for the future of the store and discussed the advantages of possibly receiving support from an organization as notable as Parkview Health.

“As a citizen of southeast Fort Wayne, I’m always down for things that make the community better,” Tucker said.