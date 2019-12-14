City council sixth district seat to see new face for first time in 20 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Come January, a new face will be representing Fort Wayne’s sixth district city council seat for the first time in 20 years, but Democratic councilman Glynn Hines is sticking around.

A power shift in Fort Wayne City council coming in the new year. The ratio of Republicans to Democrats drops five to four and for the first time three African Americans will hold seats. Democrats Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers were elected to fill the sixth district and an at-large seat, respectively.

City council has always been a goal of Tucker’s but making the move is bittersweet.

“I totally enjoy serving the county, I love the connections that I’ve made,” said Tucker. “It’s bitter when it comes to that but it’s sweet knowing that I’ll be going in and make a direct impact with the neighbors that I live next to on a consistent basis.”

Economic development on Fort Wayne’s southeast side will be a major focus for her, but while she can appreciate what it once was she doesn’t plan on dwelling on its past.

“We’re not going to be able to bring Southtown Mall back but we can bring something better. We can bring something larger and something bigger. In my mind, we have a blank canvas and we can paint that canvas any way we want.”

Tucker is in a unique position because she will have her predecessor seated with her at the council table. Health issues were behind current 6th District councilman Democrat Glynn Hines’ decision to not run for reelection in the seat he has held for 20 years. When he recovered, he ran for and ultimately won an at-large seat. To him, Tucker was an obvious replacement in the 6th because she was already very involved in the community.

“A lot of times I’m in meetings,” said Hines. “Neighborhood association meetings, community meetings, and she was there.”

As for Hines, he is looking forward broadening his focus to how the city can be improved as a whole.

“Number one is improvement of the quality of life in all realms and reasons. So, when we talk about infrastructure, where I used to just focus on 6th District infrastructure, now I’m talking about all over.”

Tucker, Hines, and Chambers will move into their new positions effective January 1, 2020. Sheila Curry Campbell was chosen by the Allen County Democrats to replace Tucker on the county council.