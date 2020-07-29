City Council passes resolution requiring police officers to wear body cams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne City Council has approved an ordinance to require Fort Wayne Police Department officers to wear body cameras Tuesday night.

Several representatives from the department as well as a representative from their union were invited to speak and share their thoughts on the resolution.

The police department will be asked to put together policies for camera use. That’s expected to include policies for appropriate usage and storage, response to public inquiries for recorded video and appropriate discipline for any misuse of the camera.

The department was asked to provide the final list of policies to the council before the initial trial for the body cam program starts in 2021.

The ordinance calls for recruits from 2020 and 2021 graduating classes to be equipped with cameras by December 31, 2022. For recruits of the 2022 class and later, the cameras will be part of the uniform upon graduation from the police academy.

The ordinance calls for more than 400 officers to have the body cams by 2023. The cost for buying the cameras and storage for recorded video is unknown, but funds are expected to come from grants as well as the city’s general fund.

The ordinance will now go to the office of Mayor Tom Henry for final approval.