FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On August 2nd Fort Wayne’s City council will look at approving a interlocal agreement for a new 81-mile connecting trail.

The Poka-Bache trail will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola to Oubache State Park in Bluffton, and in the process connect 140 recreation areas, 10 libraries, and 50 schools.

As a part of the agreement council will assign someone to a board composed of members from the communities that the trail will connect.

The project already has 51% of the trail either constructed or heavily planned and is hopeful that they can can convince the seven municipalities it runs through to approve their own interlocal agreements.

You can see the proposal and trail map here.