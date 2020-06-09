City council, FWPD to discuss policing at protests

Protesters run after gas is fired into a crowd in downtown Fort Wayne on Friday, May 29, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council and the Fort Wayne Police Department will be discussing how officers handle protesting Tuesday night. The exact details of the discussion were left out of the council’s agenda for their June 9 meeting.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D – 5th District) released a statement Tuesday referencing a conversation he had with FWPD Police Chief Steve Reed.

“I requested a debriefing and an analysis of the procedures that took place on May 29 and 30,” the councilman wrote. “As a community, we need to analyze what happened and how we might defuse such a situation again. I want to see more efforts made at training police officers to address these tense situations.”

May 29 and May 30 were particularly chaotic days of Fort Wayne’s protest for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Some protesters destroyed property, blocked traffic, and threw objects at police. Officers, in turn, tear gassed protesters.

Paddock said he will ask Chief Reed and FWPD Community Relations Captain Mitch McKinney at the meeting for their evaluation of these two days of protests.

“Destruction of property, throwing articles or rocks or bottles at the police officers, that’s totally unacceptable,” Paddock told WANE 15 Tuesday. “If a police officer feels they’re in jeopardy they have to defend themselves, but we also saw at that particular instance some innocent bystanders that were also impacted. We want to see how we can move forward, make sure that we don’t repeat some of those things going forward in the future. Those are some of the things I would like to work on and hear more from the police chief.”

The council meeting will be virtual. It starts at 5:30 p.m. The meeting’s agenda has a page titled “Police Update” but the page has been left blank.