FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The various departments that compose the City of Fort Wayne have started the process of presenting their proposed 2023 budgets to city council.

The process can be long and arduous as council members shave tax payer dollars off of “fat” budgets, but council has been very pleased with the budgets presented so far.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, 5th district, said the budgets were very responsible, and the things they might have to cut were “not fat, but lean.”

Tonight, City Controller Garry Morr presented the budgets for the Finance Department and the Mayor’s Office.

Following the meeting, Tom Didier, 3rd district, was pleased with the 2023 budget presentation.

“Kudos to Garry Morr and his staff and all the departments because they really look like they sharpened their pencils and made sure that they didn’t want what they have had in the past which was a lot of pushback,” said Didier.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department also presented its budget tonight.

Eric Lahey, the city’s fire chief, said “there really isn’t a whole lot to our budget this year,” at the conclusion of his presentation.

The fire department, which is the second most expensive department in Fort Wayne, proposed a 6% raise from last year’s budget, 5% of which is for employee pay raises.

The other 1% will go toward new equipment.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were voted on last week, but the rates for garbage and the usage of funds were made official this week in the regular session of council.

It was a long process for the city to reconcile with Councilman Russ Jehl’s plan to use ARPA funds to slowly increase the fee for garbage disposal instead of rates jumping all at once.

Didier called it “The Crawford Compromise,” citing former City Councilman John Crawford as an inspiration to aggressively find a compromise.

“John was so good at compromises in regards to making sure the constituents got the most value out of everything here,” Didier said. “And that’s what it’s about; we’re serving the constituents, we’re serving the business people, and we’re serving the public… for me I wanted to do this for John Crawford, and that’s why I did it.”

The new ordinance will adjust the monthly single-family residential household waste fee from $12 to $15.80 beginning July 1, 2023. The rate will then rise according to a number of factors, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Jan. 1, 2024. Semiannual rate adjustments would continue until Jan. 1, 2025, when the rate will be set to $18.00 plus all of the prior CPI adjustments. and then rates would begin to adjust annually.