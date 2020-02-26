City Council approves proposal that will increase sewage rates

A storm sewer drain is shown along Lindenwood Avenue in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday night the Fort Wayne City Council approved a proposal that they say will “protect our rivers, support our neighborhoods and prepare the community for the future.”

The five-year plan will increase the sewage rates that a typical Fort Wayne resident would pay by about 5 percent a year. That means the typical sewer bill will grow from $43.64 in 2020 to $53.69 in 2024.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, one council member suggested piloting the program for two years before fully committing to the five-year plan, however that was not approved.

The plan now goes to Mayor Tom Henry.