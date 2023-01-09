FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The roundabout that connects four streets in downtown Fort Wayne is under construction while two projects wrap up this month, including one that intends to keep sewage out of the St. Marys River.

The City announced there are lane restrictions around Superior Circle, the intersection of Fairfield Avenue, Wells, Superior, and Ewing streets.

Crews began work Monday on a “consolidation sewer pipe project,” the City said, and the finished work will keep about 12 million gallons of combined sewage out of the St. Marys River by connecting combined sewage to the deep rock tunnel, the release explained.

Southbound Wells Street is closed at the river, the City said, with no access to the roundabout. Drivers can take Superior east and Wells north, according to the release. Drivers headed south on Fairfield can take Superior from west of the roundabout.

The roads are set to open back up on Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, a private development project is also in the works on Ewing Street between Main and Superior Circle, the City said. Ewing has been closed in both directions since last week and is set to reopen Jan. 24.