City breaks ground on housing for homeless

Tuesday the Fort Wayne Housing Authority broke ground for a new housing development aimed to help those struggling from chronic homelessness. The apartment complex will be located at 3555 Spy Run Avenue Extended.

The River’s Edge Apartments project has been in the developmental stage for about four years. Today is one more step closer to the finish line. The company hopes to have construction of the building done in 12-18 months.

This 56-unit apartment complex will be complete with both one- and two-bedroom apartments. The complex will also include laundry services, bike racks, a library, and more.

This new housing facility will provide stable housing to individuals or families experiencing chronic homelessness or disability. One of the partners on the project is UPholdings. Their Principal Jessica Hoff Berzac said this group is the people the community should be working to help.

“To take some of the most vulnerable, high-risk folks in the community and give them a place to call home, and give them the services they need.. that they can live by their lease and have pride in their homes, that’s a step forward in how the community responds to what is a community crisis. We can do a lot of temporary solutions but permanent housing actually ends homelessness,” Berzac said.

This $13.9 million project is all about inclusion in the community. The Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority calls the project vital to the well-being of the state.

“It’s all about inclusion, when you’re including everybody on the mission and the vision of the state and they’re able to assimilate and be thriving citizens.. I think that’s vital, it’s vital to our community in terms of how it works from a human level, also to our economy and so many other things,” George Guy said.