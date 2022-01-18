City attorneys brief Fort Wayne City Council on Red River progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City attorneys said almost half of Red River drivers were out last week but the embattled trash collector could be caught up by the end of this week.

City crews and trucks are being used to assist.

In a Q&A with council members that lasted more than an hour, the city attorneys said the city has no quick options to improve service, noting bad service is better than no service at all.

See much more on WANE 15’s Nightcast at 11.

City attorneys say there’s no silver bullet to Red River situation. Says been working on a plan for Red River to provide coverage while city transitions to a new company. But that would take months. pic.twitter.com/UgpqpLkB8L — Alyssa Ivanson WANE 15 (@alyssaivanson) January 18, 2022

Attorney says Red River says it is only one day behind now – and expects to be “caught up” by the end of the week. @CityofFortWayne has 7 trucks working day/night/Sundays to help catch up. Last night, @wane15 talked to people whose trash has been sitting out for 18 days. pic.twitter.com/NOinZKfvka — Alyssa Ivanson WANE 15 (@alyssaivanson) January 18, 2022

Councilman Paddock: of all the dark days with Red River, the last week, 5 days or so, have been the darkest. pic.twitter.com/EWhZluoSpN — Alyssa Ivanson WANE 15 (@alyssaivanson) January 18, 2022

Councilman Didier: people’s patience is wearing thin. They don’t want to hear legalese- they want to know when their trash will be picked up. pic.twitter.com/BRc7UFovNo — Alyssa Ivanson WANE 15 (@alyssaivanson) January 18, 2022

Councilwoman Tucker: what will be different from Red River if we help supplement them in a transition period? Do they have a plan to have better service? pic.twitter.com/buUUIWRy2p — Alyssa Ivanson WANE 15 (@alyssaivanson) January 18, 2022

Attorney to Tucker’s question: That’s a valid question, but bad service is better than no service. We really have no choice. pic.twitter.com/1NqQOep516 — Alyssa Ivanson WANE 15 (@alyssaivanson) January 18, 2022

This story will be updated throughout the night.