City attorneys brief Fort Wayne City Council on Red River progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City attorneys said almost half of Red River drivers were out last week but the embattled trash collector could be caught up by the end of this week.
City crews and trucks are being used to assist.
In a Q&A with council members that lasted more than an hour, the city attorneys said the city has no quick options to improve service, noting bad service is better than no service at all.
