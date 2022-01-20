City announces more development at The Landing

FORT WAYNE (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will undergo a project to historically preserve three buildings and build on two empty lots on West Columbia Street as part of its revitalization of The Landing, Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday.

Mayor Tom Henry and others announce development initiatives for The Landing

The $11.9 million venture will see renovations made to the old Columbia Street West Bar and Grill and the upper floors to the building that houses Nawa just across the street. A new building will be built behind Columbia Street West and along the east side of the building.

This is all being done in partnership with Model Group, a Cincinnati-based company.

“We are excited to partner with the Model Group on another project that will revitalize existing buildings in our downtown,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development. “We are confident in the work they are doing on the Landing and their focus on the adaptive reuse of these buildings to make them vibrant while maintaining the uniqueness of this historic place.”

The city says the finished project will feature 21,326 square feet of new commercial and retail space, along with 21 new housing units. The project is expected to lead to 106 construction jobs and 80 full-time jobs.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2022.