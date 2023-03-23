Image shows a artist rendering of a Habitat For Humanity Home to be built in Renaissance Pointe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has partnered with Habitat for Humanity once again to help revitalize a southeast side neighborhood.

During a Thursday morning news conference, it was announced that 40 residential lots in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood will be transferred to Habitat to build 32 homes.

The newly constructed market-rate homes will range from 1,100 square foot, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes to 1,400 square foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes. While the homes will be sold for the appraised market-rate values, Habitat for Humanity ensures mortgage payments are never more than 26% of a family’s gross monthly income.

“The City of Fort Wayne has played an integral role in Habitat scaling to build 20 homes a year,” shared Jeremy McClish CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “Our plan over the next 3-5 years, through a continued partnership with the City, is to invest $10-12M in new, housing stock in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood. It’s an honor to continue building in Southeast Fort Wayne and be a part of its continued growth.”

Of the twenty homes Habitat is scheduled to build for their 2023-24 season, fifteen will be in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.

Lot clearance is underway with foundation construction set to begin Monday, March 27.

Here are the locations:

• 2328 Smith Street • 2312 Gay Street

• 2412 Oliver Street • 2415 Smith Street

• 2434 Oliver Street • 2419 Smith Street

• 2438 Oliver Street • 2421 Oliver Street

• 2506 Oliver Street • 2423 Smith Street

• 2507 Oliver Street • 2456 Gay Street

• 2509 Oliver Street • 2514 Oliver Street

• 2511 Oliver Street • 2519 Smith Street

• 2515 Smith Street • 2528 Smith Street

• 2518 Oliver Street • 2530 Smith Street

• 2532 Smith Street • 2605 John Street

• 2604 Oliver Street • 2631 Oliver Street (composed of three lots)

• 2606 Oliver Street • 2614 Bowser Ave.

• 2610 Bowser Ave. • 2408 Lillie Street

• 2618 Bowser Ave. • 2412 Lillie Street

• 2612 Reed Street • 2550 Reed Street

• 2620 Winter Street • 2603 Reed Street

• 918 E Creighton Ave. • 2616 Reed Street

• 924 E Creighton Ave.

• 926 E Creighton Ave.