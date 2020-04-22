Citilink showcases appreciation to hospital workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening, Fort Wayne Citilink bus drivers displayed a sign of support for Parkview hospital workers.

First responders are constantly on the front lines during this pandemic putting themselves at risk.

To remind them how grateful our community is for all their hard work, Fort Wayne Citilink hosted their own display of appreciation.

“Our bus drivers are out driving every day, they are out in the community,” said Kylee Wagner, marketing manager for Fort Wayne Citilink. “We just wanted to reach out to all of the healthcare workers and say thank you and tell them that we are all in this together.”

From one group of essential workers to another, Fort Wayne’s Citilink greeted Parkview’s front line staff with a fleet of buses that drove around Parkview Hospital Randallia honking and waving “thank you” signs.

“We have coworkers coming in every single day caring for patients,” said John Bowen, chief operating officer for Parkview Regional Medical Center. “Anytime they can hear thank you from our community it just means a lot to them.”