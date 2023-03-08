FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As CITILINK looks for ways to “provide community value through sustainable transportation options,” the company released a survey to gather feedback from the community on CITILINK’s efforts.

“Our community is very engaged in environmental concerns as well as public transportation,” said CITILINK CEO John Metzinger. “We’re definitely interested in hearing from the public on what their preferences are. Whether it’s battery electric busses, compressed natural gas, hydrogen fuel cell or other alternatives.”

CITILINK said it is working to analyze “low and zero-emission bus propulsion technologies” to develop an achievable transition plan in accordance with the requirements of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

It’s just the beginning of the process as CITILINK told WANE 15 that it could take several years before new, no-emission vehicles are added to a fleet that currently features 65 vehicles.

Part of that process will involve taking advantage of federal funding to help with the costs of upgrading to zero-emission vehicles.

“We definitely want to go to Washington D.C. and bring those funds to Fort Wayne,” Metzinger said.

Members of the community have until March 20 to complete the survey.