FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Citilink is once again offering free rides on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The ‘Free Fare Saturdays’ will be available on all routes.

The rides kick off on Nov. 30 in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. Other days include Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

Saturday service runs every hour from 7:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Additional schedule information is available by calling Citilink at 432-4546, or by visiting the Citilink website.