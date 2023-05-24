Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

INDIANAPOLIS — Circle K is celebrating Fuel Day on Thursday by offering customers 40 cents off per gallon during their next fill-up.

But there is a catch. The 40 cent discount per gallon is only available between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday at Circle K branded locations.

In addition to the 40 cent discount, most Circle K locations will also be handing out a limited number of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of gas that will allow customers to keep the savings going all throughout the summer.

The Fuel Day discount will apply at over 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstore locations across the U.S., including Indianapolis area Circle Ks.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner Sr., vice president of Global Fuels, for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

To see if your local Circle K or Holiday Stationstores fuel location is offering this deal, click here.