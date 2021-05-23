Cicadas are coming! Cicada sighting in Greenwood, Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some cicadas have been spotted coming up from underground in Indiana! WANE 15’s Breann Boswell saw this cicada brood surrounding trees in her parent’s backyard in Greenwood, Indiana.

Boswell said that this cicada activity has developed just over the past three days.



According to Smithsonian Magazine, cicadas spend years underground, and certain broods come out every 13 to 17 years. “Brood X” will appear in 14 states across the Midwest and upper East Coast, including Indiana. When the soil temperature about 8 inches below the surface reaches a consistent temperature of 64 degrees, it’s an indicator for Brood X cicadas to start reappearing.

For cicada enthusiasts, you can track them via the Cicada Safari app available in smartphone app stores.