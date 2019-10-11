Churubusco man posts signs asking for prayers for wife and others with cancer

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – On a gray October day, a bit of brightness can be found in a field outside Churubusco. Fully bloomed sunflowers are available for you to take, but the grower is making one request.

“The price of the flowers is to pray for my wife, or pray for somebody that has cancer. I just thought that was really sweet,” says Shirley Lewis, Mike Lewis’s aunt.

The sign reads, “Here are some sunflowers to brighten your day or someone you know. All I ask, in return, is to say a prayer for my wife Darci and anyone else you know battling cancer. May your day be blessed!”

Mike Lewis planted the sunflowers for his bees to use to pollinate. This past Sunday, he decided to put out the sign asking for prayers.

“I got a little weepy. So, he’s kind of a man with little words, so more action than words. It was a little emotional,” says Darci Lewis, Mike’s wife.

Darci Lewis was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time this past year. It’s traveled to her liver, and she’s currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Darci says her husband of 19 years has been very emotional during this entire journey.

“He’s getting better. You know for awhile he’d look at me, and I’d just say “Stop it! Stop crying!” But now he can at least look at me and smile. It’s just his way of doing something for me.”

Strangers, and even family members have stopped by the corner of US 33 and South 100 East to get some flowers, and say a prayer. Darci’s friends are also hosting a benefit for her and her family Saturday. Click here to learn more about the benefit.

Between the people stopping by, praying, and helping through the benefit, she’s feeling overwhelmed, but it the best way.

“Thanks for all who are praying, and thinking of us. It means the world to us.”