CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Residents of Churubusco gathered on the baseball field for the ninth annual ‘Cam’s Cause Mushball Tournament’ on Saturday.

The fundraiser event is held in memory of Cameron Amber, who passed in 2010, after being hit by a distracted driver. The tournament is held each year to spread awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and to keep Amber’s legacy alive.

The tournament began at 9 a.m., and a winner was crowned at 3 p.m.. Money from this year’s fundraiser will be donated to Riley Children’s Hospital.