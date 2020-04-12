Church prays over Parkview Noble Hospital

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Kendallville church lifted the spirit of healthcare workers in Noble County Saturday.

Pastor Austin Gilliland of New Life Apostolic Church led his congregation in showing thanks to medical workers at Parkview Noble.

They held up signs and displayed signs of gratitude for workers and patients. They also prayed over the church.

“Hopefully we can lift up the morale and spirits of the people who are putting in so much time, so much effort here in taking care of the patients at Parkview Noble,” Gilliland said.

Gilliland got the idea from an E.R. tech at the hospital.