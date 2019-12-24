Church group delivers Christmas PJs to sick kids, families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many people plan to be home for the holidays but that is not the case for many children and their families at hospitals across the area.

That is why volunteers from a local church are making Christmas a little brighter for sick kids and their families.

What better way to do it then giving away Christmas pajamas?

There was a special delivery Christmas Eve morning for children, parents and staff. The group made stops at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, and Lutheran Hospital.

WANE 15 caught up with them at Lutheran Hospital.

Promise ministries and Studio 149 dance team call it “The Pajama Project.” Pastor Henry Graf and his wife Tricia Graf were inspired to do this after they spent the holidays in the hospital with a sick child.

In all, 42 families were gifted Christmas pajamas.

“You get the sweetest smiles,” said Tricia Graf of Promise Ministries. “People just want to feel like they’re thought of and cared for. Especially in the holidays when they’re missing their family and they’re missing their friends and all of their traditions.”

It is a small gesture that means a lot to the people who receive them.

“For somebody from the community to come out and show their love and support in the form of pajamas is so wonderful,” said Sarah Somers of Lutheran Hospital. “It might be a tradition they typically have at home that they thought they wouldn’t be able to do tonight, but surprise now they get to.”

Promise Ministries they have been delivering pajamas on Christmas Eve for the past three years. The group is already making plans for next year.