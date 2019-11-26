Christmas Tree prices rising due to shortage

Expect to spend a few extra dollars when buying your Christmas tree this year. That’s because there’s a tree shortage and sellers have to make up for it by charging slightly higher prices. This is good information for buyers to know this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and Saturday are the two busiest days for local Christmas tree farms.

Judy and Mike Reifenberg, co-owners of St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm at 9801 St Joe Rd in Fort Wayne explained that thought the shortage is nationwide, they’ve have found ways to remain fully stocked this year.

The reason for the shortage is that a decade ago there was a drought that lasted a few years that killed many trees. The full effect of the drought has only been felt the last few years. That’s because it takes Christmas trees many years to grow. Those trees from the early 2010’s that should have been fully grown by now, never got to grow up. Hence, the current tree shortage.

“A lot of us farms lost a lot of trees,” Judy said. “Trees need water and with no water they die. So we’ve had a few years trying to build it back up, get our fields back up where they belong and this is really the first year we felt like we’re there since 2009 where we had the numbers in our field that we used to have.”

The Reifenberg’s said they’ve had raise tree prices by just a few dollars this year. They get a lot of trees from other locations and because of the shortage, tree prices have been more expensive, and they’ve had to up prices a tad to compensate.

The co-owners said they’ve got 20,000 trees ready for people to come and buy. They welcome all families to swing through.