Chris Young, Eli Young Band to perform at the Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Country-music stars Chris Young and the Eli Young Band are coming to the Summit city. Both will take center stage at the Memorial Coliseum in November.

It’s all part of Young’s “Raised On Country World Tour 2019” sponsored by USAA, which began in May. The tour has seen capacity crowds over the first 12 shows, so Young added more shows to the tour. These include Erie, PA, Lexington, KY and Fort Wayne. Matt Stell will also take part in the concert.

Young’s current single, “Raised On Country,” and the namesake for his tour, is at #7 (Billboard/Mediabase) and rising. He’s crossed the 2 Billion streams mark for his music, including newly-released songs “Drowning” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina, from his upcoming 8th studio album. And he recently set a personal milestone with the biggest crowd of his career — over 21,500 in attendance — for his recent headlining show at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion.

Young’s show will be at the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, November 21. Tickets go on sale beginning July 19 at 10 a.m. Discounted tickets are also being offered for current military members and veterans as a thank you for their service. In addition, Chris Young VIP packages will be available for the “Raised On Country World Tour 2019.”