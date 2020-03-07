Children’s Zoo hires on the spot at summer job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is making sure it has enough staff to welcome guests this summer.

On Saturday, the zoo hosted a summer job fair where they accepted applications for more than 100 seasonal positions.

Job openings included zoo education interpreters, zoo camp counselors, front gate associates, food concessions, gift shop, and operations support. All openings are temporary positions, ranging from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season, mid-April through mid-October.

Applicants were asked to bring completed applications to the job fair Saturday. Interviews and hiring took place at the job fair.

The Zoo will open for the 56th season on April 18.