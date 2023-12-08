FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday night family members, friends and community members gathered to remember and honor Perla Nieto.

Hundreds were in attendance at the vigil for Nieto who was killed early Thursday morning in a fatal stabbing at the Waynedale Kroger location.

WANE 15 spoke to Father Glenn Kohrman with St. Therese Catholic Church who led the sermon for the vigil.

“She just had a wonderful personality, she was kind and loving to everyone,” said Father Kohrman. He went on to speak on the impact Perla had and how it showed in the attendance of her vigil. “It’s amazing how a smile touches people,” Father Kohrman said.

WANE 15 also spoke to the children of Nieto who spoke on the impact their mother had on the community.

“My mom was bubbly and she smiled all the time and she was happy,” said Crystal Wasson the daughter of Nieto. “She would give a stranger the shirt off her back if she had to, she’s a good person.”

“We know that you can’t walk through a store without her knowing at least 4 or 5 people,” said Patrick Nieto, one of Nieto’s two sons. “Those little interactions that people just take for granted, they mean so much to a lot of people.”

“Send the text, do the call,” said Wasson. “Just do it because you don’t know when tragedy will hit.”

The vigil took place Friday at 7 p.m. at 7008 Bluffton Road.

The Waynedale Kroger location plans to reopen Saturday at 7 a.m. after offering a statement an updated statement from management Friday that read;

“In honor of our colleague, we have made the decision to remain closed for an additional day [Friday]. This is a moment for us to pause, reflect, and pay our respects to a life that significantly contributed to our store’s success and the happiness of our customers,” management said. “We will reopen our doors tomorrow [Saturday] at 7:00 a.m., ready to serve you once again with the same dedication and commitment that our associate exemplified. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time.”