Child suffers life-threatening injuries in crash, 3 others injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the crash near the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Creighton Avenue around 3:40 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Creighton attempting a left turn onto Clinton. Witnesses reported the Nissan had a green light and entered the intersection.

A Cadillac Escalade traveling southbound on Clinton failed to stop at the red light on Creighton. The Escalade entered the intersection hitting the Nissan.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan received injuries. The child that suffered life-threatening injuries was also in the Nissan.

The driver of the Escalade was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A front seat passenger in the Escalade refused medical treatment.

Investigators say alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash, on behalf of the Escalade driver. Police say that driver is in police custody and has pending numerous criminal charges.

As of 6:50 a.m. the intersection of Clinton and Creighton remained closed for police to process the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.