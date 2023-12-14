FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A child walking near Northrop High School in Fort Wayne was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cook Road and Cold Springs Boulevard just north of the high school according to Fort Wayne police.

Witnesses told police the driver of the vehicle was making a left turn onto Cook from Cold Springs when the child was hit while in the crosswalk heading towards Northrop. The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver is cooperating and there was no crossing guard working at the intersection.