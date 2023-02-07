FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child is safe following a man barricading himself inside a home with the child and a weapon, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of suicidal threats. About an hour later officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were called to assist patrol officers. The man inside was armed with a shotgun and officers believed a child was inside the house with the man, according to police.

At the time, police cautioned people to avoid the area while negotiators and tactical officers attempted to safely remove the child and man, police said.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police reported the man exited the home safely. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The child was found safe inside the home, according to police.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed. However, they said they did confiscate the weapon and a Warrantless Seizure Affidavit was submitted to the Allen County Superior Court.