Child in critical condition after being pulled from Wells County pond

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers in Wells County are investigating an incident in which a child was pulled form a pond after being submerged.

Officers responded to the call around 4 p.m. near the 10000 block of S Ohio St in Keystone.

Investigators said a girl was swimming in a private pond when she went under the surface of the water and first responders were called to the scene a short time later.

She was recovered in approximately eight to 13 feet of water after about 20 mintes by a member of the Liberty Center Volunteer Fire Department.

The girl was then transported to a nearby hospital before being moved to another hospital in critical condition.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by the Liberty Center Volunteer Fire Department, Bluffton Fire Department, Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department, Wells County Sheriff’s Department and Wells County EMS.