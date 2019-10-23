Child dead after suspected accidental shooting by sibling

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Adams County Sheriff says a child is dead after a possible accidental shooting, according to a preliminary investigation.

On Wednesday, October 23 around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to an report of an unknown injury at 2749 East County Road 800 South. When officers arrived, they found that an 11-year-old boy had been shot. Medics at the scene confirmed the boy had died.

The preliminary investigation showed the child was accidentally shot by a sibling who is also a minor.

“This is another example of why all firearms must be locked up or secured when small children live in the home,” said Adams County Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Adams County Prosecutor for any criminal charges.

No further information was immediately available.