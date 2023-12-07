EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Sometimes you’ve just gotta do whatever’s necessary to get the job done. That was the case Wednesday in Evansville when the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team took on Southern Indiana in Evansville.

Rasheed Bello, a junior guard for the Dons, lost his shoe. But that didn’t keep him from playing defense. As you can see in the above video, he picked up the shoe and managed to block a shot while holding it in his right hand.

In case you’re wondering, PFW beat the Screaming Eagles to move to 9-1 for the season.