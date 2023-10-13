(WANE) — Friday the 13th is here, and with Halloween being just a few weeks away, the Halloween season is in full swing.

While there are many ways to participate in and celebrate Halloween, one of the most common ways is through haunted house attractions.

Luckily, a few haunted houses can be found in northeast Indiana, and a few of them have even received national recognition and praise.

Haunted Castle and Black Forest (Fort Wayne)

The Haunted Castle and Black Forest is located on Auburn Road and has been in operation since 1980.

The Haunted Castle and Black Forest in 2022.

As the name implies, people can go through two separate attractions, with the Haunted Castle being a two-story building with “many haunt scenes” and slides, and the Black Forest being an outdoor experience in a patch of woods.

According to the Haunted Castle and Black Forest’s website, each attraction takes about 30 minutes to go through, and visitors can purchase individual tickets or a “combination” ticket for both haunted houses.

The combination ticket costs $20, and individual tickets cost $12.

Hysterium Haunted Asylum (Fort Wayne)

Located south of Jefferson Pointe, Hysterium Haunted Asylum has received national praise for its scary features.

In September, the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA) recognized Hysterium as one of the 57 “Best Haunts” in the country in 2023.

The Top Haunts certification rewards attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and stand out as a leader in safety while still delivering scares.

Tickets cost $20 online and $25 at the door.

The Haunted Jail (Columbia City)

The Haunted Jail is located in downtown Columbia City inside the city’s old jail, which was constructed in 1875.

Featuring vampires, plague doctors and axe-wielding madmen, The Haunted Jail houses 120 undead residents and has also received national attention from USA Today in the past.

Tickets cost $25, but The Haunted Jail also offers a “platinum” ticket that adds a t-shirt or travel mug.

Soul Takers Acres (Warsaw)

Soul Takers Acres is located in Warsaw at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds for its 11th season in 2023.

The haunted house is operated by the Kosciusko County Community Fair along with DarkStar Haunted Entertainment and the Kosciusko County 4-H Horse and Pony Club.

Tickets cost $15, and VIP fast passes are also available.

Streaper’s Haunted Adventure (Peru)

Streaper’s Haunted Adventure has been in business since 2011 and is part of Streaper’s Entertainment in Peru, which also operates escape room games.

The haunted house is inside an old school on 7th Street in Peru.

Although the haunted house is only available during fall, Streaper’s Entertainment keeps the escape room games open year round.

General admission costs $13 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under, and VIP ticket packages are also available.