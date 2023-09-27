DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) An attempt to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon in Adams County resulted in the arrest of three people following a car chase that ended in Allen County according to Indiana State Police.

At around 2 p.m., troopers and Fort Wayne police officers went to a rural Adams County home with the intention of arresting Kain Lee Vaughn, 28, of Bluffton for a probation violation in Allen County. While looking for Vaughn at the home, police say he managed to drive off. That led to a chase that ended in Monroeville with Vaughn being taken into custody.

Police then requested a search warrant for the home located in the 7800 block of County Road 300 East. After getting the warrant, an Indiana State Police SWAT Team went back to the home at around 8:30 p.m. where three adults were detained. During the search several guns and various illegal drugs were found. Two of the adults were then arrested.

Kain Lee Vaughn Mackenzie Vanlue

Besides Vaughn one of the other two people are facing felony charges: