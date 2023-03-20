INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Urban Fishing Program is celebrating 10 years of annually stocking channel catfish in urban lakes.

Last week the Indiana Department of Natural Resources stocked nearly 2,000 catfish ranging in size from 10 to 14 inches in the following locations:

Meadowlark Park Pond (Carmel – Hamilton County) – 100 catfish

Krannert Lake (Indianapolis – Marion County) – 225 catfish

Washington Township Park Pond # 2 (Avon – Hendricks County) – 100 catfish

Dubarry Park Ponds (Indianapolis – Marion County) – 200 catfish

Garvin Park Lake (Evansville – Vanderburgh County) – 200 catfish

Diamond Valley Park Pond (Evansville – Vanderburgh County) – 225 catfish

Dobbs Park Pond (Terre Haute – Vigo County) – 200 catfish

Northeast Lakeside Pond (Fort Wayne – Allen County) – 175 catfish

Munger Park Pond (Lafayette – Tippecanoe County) – 150 catfish

Robinson Park Lake (Hobart – Lake County) – 300 catfish

These lakes are stocked three times from mid-March to the first week of June with catchable-size channel catfish.

DNR’s urban fishing program offers an exciting way for Hoosiers to experience the joys of fishing close to home. To find out more about the urban fishing program, including tentative stocking dates and quantities, visit bit.ly/INUrbanFishing. View the most recent fish stockings on the DNR fish stocking dashboard at bit.ly/StockingDatabase.

The catfish daily bag limit per angler is 10, and there are no size restrictions. Anglers age 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license to fish at these locations. A license can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.