FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Chad Bedwell, better known at Haverhill Elementary School as “Chad the Lunch Lad,” is the only male cafeteria worker in the Southwest Allen County School District.

Standing tall at six feet, covered in tattoos, and weighing in at 250 pounds; most people might look twice when seeing him walk in school.

“…here I am a ‘lunch lady’ serving [meals] to elementary school kids. I’m just a little out of place.” said Chad Bedwell, a manager support and cafeteria worker at Haverhill Elementary School.

Bedwell described himself as a big kid at heart who loves making an impact on others.

His daughter initially motivated him to apply for the position at Haverhill just about a year ago.

Being a single dad, he wanted to work somewhere that was flexible and where he could drop off and pick her up from school every day.

He quickly found out that he would soon gain a group of bonus kids that would adopt him as “Chad the Lunch Lad”.

A drawing given to Bedwell A drawing given to Bedwell

Ashley Ransom, principal at Haverhill Elementary School, said “… the kids eat him up and eat up. You know what he’s serving, which is just that positive energy.”

Many of the kids said lunch is their favorite part of the day because of Chad the Lunch Lad, and he says they are his favorite part too.

Though all the kids adore him, things weren’t always that easy.

Because of how he looks, people would look twice when they first saw him working in the school.

He feels that more men should follow their passions and break stereotypical gender roles in the workplace.