HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, Ohio is at risk of having to close down due to various financial troubles, the hospital’s CEO told WANE 15 Wednesday.

Roy Davis, who has been the CEO of the hospital for two years, said Community Memorial Hospital is dealing with financial issues many small hospitals across the country deal with.

“It’s just harder and harder,” Davis said. “Population has shrunk here, insurance companies are not paying correctly, especially the government ones — Medicare and Medicaid. They’re underpaying severely on claims.”

Davis said other past issues, such as debt from a remodeling project in 2003 and a “severe” penalty from a commercial lab fraud case with the hospital’s former administration, have also put Community Memorial Hospital in around $15 million in debt.

The financial issues have forced the hospital to continually cut services, and Davis said the hospital has a “50-50” chance of surviving.

“We’re getting pretty down to the bone [and] we don’t have anywhere to cut,” Davis said.

The hospital has worked with vendors and state officials to try to ease the financial troubles, and Davis said the hospital does not currently have plans to close down despite the issues.

“I’m from a town where the hospital closed, and I saw what that did,” Davis said. “If this hospital closes in this town, that’s $30 million in income leaving.”

Davis said the hospital also had to cut back on inpatient care because the hospital only averages three inpatients each day.

“The world has changed from inpatient to outpatient, so that is part of the transition,” Davis said. “Things you used to get done in a hospital you can get done at home.”

Davis said the hospital does not plan to fire or layoff any employees, but the positions will not be able to be replaced if those employees leave due to financial constraints.