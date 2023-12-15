FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As city officials decide whether to create an area in downtown Fort Wayne that lets people consume alcohol while outside, some Indiana municipalities have already “explored” the idea by adding a DORA.

A DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) allows people to purchase alcohol from approved businesses within the DORA and carry them outside to be consumed within the DORA’s boundaries.

Since a state law allowing DORAs went into effect July 1, four Indiana municipalities have established one: Kirklin, Lawrenceburg, Shelbyville and Yorktown.

Shelbyville, which is located less than an hour southeast of Indianapolis, first considered establishing one in its downtown area after the state almost passed the DORA law in 2022.

“The state had considered passing DORA legislation in 2022 as well and it did not pass, and so the City of Shelbyville was aware of this as it being an option going back to 2022,” said Jenny Meltzer, city attorney for the City of Shelbyville.

Once the ball started rolling, Meltzer said city officials worked with businesses in the area to designate who would be permitted to sell alcohol within the DORA and figure out if other businesses wanted to be within it.

“It was just open communication with businesses, churches and schools to make sure that everyone was on the same page,” Meltzer said.

Shelbyville City Attorney Explains how the city decided on a DORA

Meltzer said the City of Shelbyville’s main goal was to use a DORA to simplify the planning process for some of the activities the city already hosts, such as events coordinated by Mainstreet Shelbyville, an organization that aims to revitalize the city’s downtown area.

“It’s been very successful for the city, and we hope that it will continue to be successful and we continue to see a more streamlined process and hopefully [see] more events,” Meltzer said.

Shelbyville’s goal mirrors what Fort Wayne city officials hopes to use a DORA for as well.

“Many Indiana communities have already taken advantage of this legislation as a way to create vibrant settings that promote economic development and enhance the overall downtown experience,” read part of a memo from Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s office.

Shelbyville’s DORA is much smaller than the proposed DORA for Fort Wayne, which features twice as many permitted businesses and is roughly 4-5 times longer from north to south.

However, Meltzer said DORAs can work for municipalities of any size as long as all parties are informed and everyone is one board with the idea.

“Communication is key,” Meltzer said. “We were successful in getting almost all of our businesses, churches and schools in that line of communication very early on.”

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council voted to introduce an ordinance that would bring a DORA to downtown Fort Wayne, but the ordinance still needs to make it through a final passage vote and approval from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission before becoming official.